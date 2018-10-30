Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) vs. NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Head to Head Review

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Proteon Therapeutics alerts:

Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

50.6% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proteon Therapeutics N/A -266.77% -72.55% NanoString Technologies -54.34% -201.90% -47.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proteon Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.96 million ($2.13) -0.82 NanoString Technologies $114.90 million 3.93 -$43.56 million ($1.84) -8.23

Proteon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proteon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Proteon Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proteon Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Proteon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 109.52%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.45%. Given Proteon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Proteon Therapeutics is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Summary

Proteon Therapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, nCounter Vantage 3D, miRNA expression, cancer copy number variation, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter-based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc., as well as the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program of the National Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.