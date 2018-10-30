Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 3,679 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,698 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,796,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,140,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,817,000 after purchasing an additional 428,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,471,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $63.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

