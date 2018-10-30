Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of -0.68.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.63% and a return on equity of 12,398.12%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a $1.3801 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

