Proofpoint (PFPT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $88.12, but opened at $83.55. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Proofpoint shares last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 1422722 shares traded.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.05.
In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,960 shares in the company, valued at $15,285,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,620.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,560 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.