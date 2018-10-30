Proofpoint (PFPT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $88.12, but opened at $83.55. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Proofpoint shares last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 1422722 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.05.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $4,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,960 shares in the company, valued at $15,285,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,620.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,560 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 36.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 89.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 13.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 18.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

