ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 31.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,372 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ProAssurance by 225.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,464,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 255.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,391,000 after acquiring an additional 879,264 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ProAssurance by 59.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 344,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1,103.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 324,119 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.63.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $248.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

