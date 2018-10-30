Proactis (PHD) Trading 8.4% Higher

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 144 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 143.60 ($1.88). 128,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 153,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.73).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Proactis in a research note on Tuesday.

About Proactis (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings Plc develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in Europe and the United States. The company offers Spend Control and eProcurement solutions that help organizations to improve operational and financial performance by enhancing the way they buy various goods and services.

