Proactis Holdings Plc (PHD) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.50 Per Share

Proactis Holdings Plc (LON:PHD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is a boost from Proactis’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:PHD traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 134 ($1.75). 317,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,534. Proactis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Proactis in a research report on Tuesday.

Proactis Holdings Plc develops and sells business software, and provides installation and related support services in Europe and the United States. The company offers Spend Control and eProcurement solutions that help organizations to improve operational and financial performance by enhancing the way they buy various goods and services.

