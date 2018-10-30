Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Position Lifted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,752,000. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 790,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after buying an additional 72,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $1,108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $103,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,320,900. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. 55,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,076. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.