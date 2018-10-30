Presima Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Kite Realty Group Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 45,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 910,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 101,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.08 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $609,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

