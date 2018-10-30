President Energy (PPC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of PPC stock opened at GBX 8.77 ($0.11) on Monday. President Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; and the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina.

