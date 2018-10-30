PQ Group (PQG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PQ Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PQ Group alerts:

NYSE PQG opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PQG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PQ Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

In other PQ Group news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 53,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $952,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 86,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,715 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PQ Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of PQ Group worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.