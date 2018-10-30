PPG Industries (PPG) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a $104.41 rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $114.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.11. 37,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,980. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $94.37 and a 52 week high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

