Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PCH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of PCH opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Potlatchdeltic has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $55.75.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.27 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Potlatchdeltic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 30th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Lorrie D. Scott sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $18,183,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 41,598 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

