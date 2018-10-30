Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $82.92 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $82.92 million and $19.30 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00780517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011121 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00020007 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001377 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,782,107 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Kyber Network, DDEX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

