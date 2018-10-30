Polaris Industries (PII) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.92.

Shares of PII opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 9,266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 773,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 765,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,068,000 after acquiring an additional 154,787 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

