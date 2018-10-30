Polaris Industries (PII) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Citigroup

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $126.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $99.00 price objective on Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.23.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.14. 8,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $137.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Industries will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,068,000 after purchasing an additional 154,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,309,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,132,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 9,266.6% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 773,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 765,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

