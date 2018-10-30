Plus500 (PLUS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,880 ($24.57) to GBX 2,690 ($35.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of Plus500 stock opened at GBX 1,317 ($17.21) on Tuesday. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 414.79 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,324 ($17.30).

In other Plus500 news, insider Michael (Mark) Charles Fairbairn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,803 ($23.56), for a total value of £135,225 ($176,695.41). Also, insider Gal Haber sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total value of £18,600,000 ($24,304,194.43).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

