Plus500 (PLUS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Plus500 (LON:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,880 ($24.57) to GBX 2,690 ($35.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.
Shares of Plus500 stock opened at GBX 1,317 ($17.21) on Tuesday. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 414.79 ($5.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,324 ($17.30).
About Plus500
Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.
