Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,694,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,067,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,711,000 after purchasing an additional 776,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,558,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,932,000 after purchasing an additional 675,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,715,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,144,710,000 after purchasing an additional 955,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,243,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $90.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.