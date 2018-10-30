Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Holdings Trimmed by Mitchell Group Inc.

Mitchell Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,820 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises approximately 3.1% of Mitchell Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mitchell Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Plains GP worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Plains GP news, Director John T. Raymond acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 245,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,425.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAGP stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. 64,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 184.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price objective on Plains GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

