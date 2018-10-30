Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.30

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 30794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.48.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 74.55%. The business had revenue of C$131.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

