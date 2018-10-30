Pirate Blocks Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SKULL)

Pirate Blocks (CURRENCY:SKULL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Pirate Blocks has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Pirate Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Blocks has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Pirate Blocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.02422111 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00018100 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000397 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003527 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000662 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000083 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Pirate Blocks Coin Profile

Pirate Blocks (CRYPTO:SKULL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Pirate Blocks’ official Twitter account is @pirateblocksdc

Pirate Blocks Coin Trading

Pirate Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

