Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for RPC, Inc. (RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPC in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.

Get RPC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on RPC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 target price on RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $14.00 target price on RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $13.00 target price on RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on RPC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. RPC has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $439.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.54 million. RPC had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 12.40%. RPC’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in RPC by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RPC by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About RPC

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.