Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PIRS shares. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

In other news, Director Christopher P. Kiritsy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Unterberg Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $308,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,400,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $179,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.62. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 22.38%. Research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

