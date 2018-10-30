Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Receives $21.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $129.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.