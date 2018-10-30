Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 152.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 144.3% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price target on Phillips 66 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.45.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.