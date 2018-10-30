Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 527,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,569,000 after acquiring an additional 36,303 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 102.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

PM stock opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

