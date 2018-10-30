Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Holdings Raised by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,449,000 after buying an additional 1,421,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,871,000 after buying an additional 4,386,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,570,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,660,000 after buying an additional 258,809 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 48.1% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,533,000 after buying an additional 4,618,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $845,763,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $90.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

