PHI Token (PHI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $427.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. PHI Token has a market cap of $611,107.00 and $427.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001715 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00149051 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00241389 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $621.16 or 0.09823204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 14,109,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,636,717 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

