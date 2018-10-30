PGT Innovations (PGTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect PGT Innovations to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.