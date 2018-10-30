PGT Innovations (PGTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect PGT Innovations to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $26.40.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
