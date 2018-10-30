Pfizer (PFE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer updated its FY18 guidance to $2.98-3.02 EPS.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $42.64. 8,086,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,155,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,576,712. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,013,115.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,462.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,617 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 59,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

