PEUGEOT SA/ADR (PUGOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS PUGOY opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

