Petmed Express Inc (PETS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

PETS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Petmed Express in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Schweitzer sold 7,500 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Petmed Express by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Petmed Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Petmed Express by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Petmed Express by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Petmed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

PETS opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Petmed Express has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $585.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Petmed Express had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Petmed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.