PerkinElmer (PKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. PerkinElmer has set its FY18 guidance at approx $3.65 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cleveland Research raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $319,088.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Friel sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $216,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,029,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,443 shares of company stock worth $6,145,255. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.