PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Barclays increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.84.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $319,486.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $319,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,443 shares of company stock worth $6,145,255. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKI opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

