PepsiCo (PEP) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of PepsiCo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.89.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,286,447.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,819 shares of company stock worth $20,406,438. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

