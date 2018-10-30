Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:PUB opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $72,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $407,364. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 489,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 200,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after purchasing an additional 135,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

