Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,762 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

