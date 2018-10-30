Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on November 15th

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st.

Paychex has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Paychex has a payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $282,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.