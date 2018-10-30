Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on November 15th

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st.
Paychex has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Paychex has a payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Paychex to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.
NASDAQ PAYX opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95.
In other Paychex news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $282,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
