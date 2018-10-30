Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) PT Set at $23.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a report published on Friday morning, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTEN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.78.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $48,281,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,956,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,950 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $11,272,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,032,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after purchasing an additional 587,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $8,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

