Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $393,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stock

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,047,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,576,249,000 after purchasing an additional 118,861 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,175,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,133,000 after purchasing an additional 348,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,592,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,419,000 after acquiring an additional 257,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,219,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,895,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $250,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $928,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,050 shares of company stock worth $8,422,958. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 284,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $103.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

