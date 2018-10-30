Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $9.57 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 190,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 230,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 144,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.28.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $160.53 and a 52-week high of $215.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

