Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $16.88 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 307,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 280,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,285. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $70.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

