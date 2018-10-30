Park Lawn (PLC) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.08.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$23.12 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$19.54 and a 52-week high of C$27.95.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.73 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.