Palo Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $173.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.4504 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.