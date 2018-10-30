Palladium Partners LLC Has $8.62 Million Holdings in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 81.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,422,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $751,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,877 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,561,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,010,000 after acquiring an additional 734,965 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 533.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 578,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 150.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,921,000 after acquiring an additional 472,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 2,046.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 459,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,752,000 after acquiring an additional 438,378 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.57. 192,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,725. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CIGNA Co. has a 1 year low of $163.02 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. CIGNA’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CIGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

