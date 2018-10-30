Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 478,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,967. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.0944 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd.

