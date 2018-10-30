Palladium Partners LLC Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,436,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,821,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831,581 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,757,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,827,000 after acquiring an additional 647,321 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Valero Energy by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,109,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,991,000 after acquiring an additional 601,582 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 424,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,071,000 after acquiring an additional 414,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 324,519 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,303. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.72 and a 12-month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

