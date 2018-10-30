PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.35

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 149241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,190,000 after buying an additional 7,951,637 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $195,864,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $97,334,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 272.7% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,248,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,906,000 after buying an additional 3,108,861 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $69,375,000.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

