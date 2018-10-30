Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Given a $120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PKG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens restated a buy rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.91.

NYSE PKG traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,708. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $131.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

