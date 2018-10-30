PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,221 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of PACCAR worth $49,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9,286.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 902,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,908,000 after purchasing an additional 892,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 934.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 869,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,935,000 after purchasing an additional 785,295 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 486.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 469,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 389,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,794,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,053,000 after purchasing an additional 389,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $370,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,538.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

